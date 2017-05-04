FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moneygram International Q1 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc

* Moneygram International reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $386.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $386.5 million

* Moneygram - Q1 money transfer revenue $341.7 million, representing decrease of 1% on reported basis and increase of 1% on constant currency from last year

* Moneygram - Q1 digital money transfer revenue grew 13% on a reported basis over prior year, and represented 15% of total money transfer revenue

* Moneygram - Q1 total revenue of $386.1 million was flat on a reported basis and increased 1% on a constant currency basis as compared to Q1 2016

* Moneygram - co and ant financial continue to expect transaction will close in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

