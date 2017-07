BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.com reports HY group revenue of 165.3 mln stg

July 20 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc:

* Interim dividend up 3 percent to 2.84 penceper share

* HY group revenue 165.3 million stg versus 157.6 million stg year ago

* HY adjusted operating profit 55.2 million stg versus 53.8 million stg year ago

* Expect full-year outlook for adjusted operating profit to be at lower end of consensus range due to current trends in energy trading

* Group trading in first few weeks of July was in line with Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)