March 1 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Will commence new programme to repurchase ordinary shares in capital of co from 1 march 2017 to no later than 13 december

* Sole purpose of share buy-back programme is to reduce share capital of company.

* Maximum amount allocated to share buy-back programme is £40 million; max number of shares that will be purchased is 54.8 million