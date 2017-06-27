European shares fall as rate-sensitive utilities tumble, warning hits autos
* Cyber attack hits Maersk, WPP; shares down (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 27 Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:
* FY revenue hk$321.9 million versus hk$156.7 million
* No dividend was paid or proposed by company during year ended 31 March 2017
* Loss for year attributable to owners of company hk$204.8 million versus loss of hk$553.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REGULATOR APPROVES BID FOR CLINICA BAVIERA BY AIER EYE INTERNATIONAL (EUROPE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)