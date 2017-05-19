FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Mongolia Energy updates on coal import restriction imposed by Xinjiang authorities
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 19, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mongolia Energy updates on coal import restriction imposed by Xinjiang authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:

* Coal import restriction imposed by Xinjiang authorities will have negative impact on group

* Company has been given permission to use another customs border temporarily for two weeks from 16 May 2017 for raw coal import into Xinjiang

* Co still awaiting finalization of security device specifications from Xinjiang Takeshiken border authorities before it could commence installation work

* "Target is to import about 30,000 tonnes raw coking coal, subject to adjustment, into Xinjiang for sales"

* Import restriction on Xinjiang border has no effect on thermal coal supply; will continue to provide thermal coal to address local needs

* "We will continue to suspend overburden removal and coal excavation works on our mine site for time being to save our operation costs"

* "Our coal washing plant in Xinjiang is placed on a standby mode" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.