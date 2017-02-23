FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Monitise HY total revenue 28.2 mln stg
February 23, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Monitise HY total revenue 28.2 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc:

* Monitise plc - HY total revenue 28.2 million stg versus 33.4 million stg year ago

* Monitise plc - HY loss before income tax 7.5 million stg versus loss of 210.5 million stg year ago

* FY17 capital spending will be materially lower than FY16

* Group revenue expected to decline in financial year to 30 June 2017

* Says cash outflows relating to onerous contracts to fall from £6.7m in H1 FY17 to about £1m in H2 FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

