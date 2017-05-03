BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
* Monmouth Real Estate reports results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp qtrly core FFO per diluted share $0.17
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - Qtrly rental revenue $ 23.6 million versus $ 19.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.