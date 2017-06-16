BRIEF-NRG Energy says Genon and its subsidiaries will be deconsolidated from NRG's financial statements
* NRG has determined that the disposal of Genon is a discontinued operation
June 16 Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd:
* Clarifies on news item "32 firms file for bankruptcy"
* Says company has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
* co and unit received writ of summons dated 2 june 2017 and statement of claim dated 26 may 2017 by ocbc in high court of labuan, malaysia