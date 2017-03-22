March 22 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
:
* Monogram Residential - on march 17, circuit court issued
order granting co's motion for summary judgment with respect to
start, end of measurement period
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order states measurement
period in connection with listing began on January 2, 2017 and
ended on February 13, 2017
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order states on
expiration date, all shares of series a preferred stock ceased
to be outstanding - sec filing
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order confirms
correctness of prior determination made by board with respect to
timing of measurement period
