3 months ago
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Monogram Residential Trust announces Q1 revenue $73.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Monogram Residential Trust Inc

* Monogram Residential Trust announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.6 million

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - Qtrly core FFO per share $0.09

* Monogram Residential Trust -For 35 same store communities, company's proportionate share of Q1 2017 same store noi decreased 0.3%, compared to Q1 of 2016

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc says for full year 2017, company reaffirms its same store growth outlook and earnings guidance ranges

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

