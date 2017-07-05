BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics announces completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
July 5 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
* Monogram Residential Trust- deal agreement provides GS Monarch Parent Llc to pay co $202.1 million termination fee if co terminates deal in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tPVnzR) Further company coverage:
* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
July 5 Luxembourg-based fund management company VAM Funds said it has hired former Zurich Insurance Group AG executive David Cockerton as a senior adviser in expanding its existing business across the Middle East.