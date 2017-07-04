July 4 Monogram Residential Trust Inc

* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by Greystar led fund

* Transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion, including debt to be assumed or refinanced.

* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by monogram's board of directors

* $3.0 billion deal value includes monogram's share of its two institutional co-investment joint ventures with PGGM and NPS

* Transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing by Greystar

* Following payment of previously announced q2, monogram will not pay any dividends through close of transaction

* Monogram residential trust- jpmorgan chase has provided commitment letter to greystar growth, income fund for $2.0 billion in debt financing for deal

* Company does not expect to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for quarter

* PGGM JV will be restructured, joint venture interests held by NPS will be purchased by Greystar for about $0.5 billion