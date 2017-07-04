July 4 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by
Greystar led fund
* Transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion,
including debt to be assumed or refinanced.
* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by monogram's
board of directors
* $3.0 billion deal value includes monogram's share of its
two institutional co-investment joint ventures with PGGM and NPS
* Transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing by
Greystar
* Following payment of previously announced q2, monogram
will not pay any dividends through close of transaction
* Monogram residential trust- jpmorgan chase has provided
commitment letter to greystar growth, income fund for $2.0
billion in debt financing for deal
* Company does not expect to host a conference call and
webcast to discuss its financial results for quarter
* PGGM JV will be restructured, joint venture interests held
by NPS will be purchased by Greystar for about $0.5 billion
