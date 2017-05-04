FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc reports 8 pct decline in Q4 comparable store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Provides business update and announces conference call and webcast of fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.85

* Q4 sales $252 million versus I/B/E/S view $262 million

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.30

* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.29

* For q4 of fiscal 2017, Co saw 8% decline in comparable store sales

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $262.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

