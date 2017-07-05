July 5 Monro Muffler Brake Inc

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - on June 28, 2017, Monro Service Corporation signed a three year supply agreement with Valvoline LLC- sec filing

* Monro Muffler Brake - terms of the supply agreement are effective as of June 1, 2017

* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - under agreement, Valvoline to continue as exclusive supplier of motor oils, greases, lubricants and related products used by co