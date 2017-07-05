BRIEF-Starwood Capital Group announces sale of four beachfront hotels in Spain
* Starwood Capital Group announces sale of four beachfront hotels in Spain
July 5 Monro Muffler Brake Inc
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - on June 28, 2017, Monro Service Corporation signed a three year supply agreement with Valvoline LLC- sec filing
* Monro Muffler Brake - terms of the supply agreement are effective as of June 1, 2017
* Monro Muffler Brake Inc - under agreement, Valvoline to continue as exclusive supplier of motor oils, greases, lubricants and related products used by co Source text (bit.ly/2uL6ruL) Further company coverage:
* Provided business update on co's capital restructuring, its decision to proceed with non-binding LOI announced on June 1