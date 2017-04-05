FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Monsanto Q2 earnings per share $3.09

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co:

* Monsanto continues return to growth in fiscal year 2017 with strong second quarter and first half results; updates outlook for full year eps to high end of guidance range

* Q4 sales $5.1 billion versus $4.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $3.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $3.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monsanto - full year 2017 eps guidance now expected to be at high end of range of $3.95 to $4.44 on an as-reported basis and $4.50 to $4.90 on an ongoing basis

* Monsanto Co - "continue to expect growth in global corn platform, led by price increases in local currency in south america"

* Monsanto Co says for Q3, expects as-reported earnings per share to be roughly flat due to absence of argentine-related tax matters call-out of $0.50 /share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monsanto Co - qtrly total seeds and genomics sales $4,186 million versus $3,817 million

* Monsanto Co says continues to expect seed and genomics segment gross profit to increase mid-single digits as a percent year-over-year in 2017

* Monsanto Co says within its AG productivity segment, gross profit is still expected to be in range of $850 to $950 million in 2017

* Monsanto-Overall operating expenses in 2017, excluding pending bayer deal-related costs & restructuring charges, expected to increase slightly

* Monsanto Co - expects savings from restructuring and transformation actions to continue

* Monsanto Co says for 2017 assumes change in currency rates will have a relatively neutral effect on a full-year basis

* Monsanto Co - co, Bayer continue to work toward completion of transaction by end of calendar year 2017

* Monsanto Co - continues to see high grower demand for bollgard ii xtendflex cotton, which is now expected to exceed four million U.S. Acres in fiscal year 2017

* Monsanto Co - for full year, company now anticipates earnings to translate to high end of range of $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion of free cash flow

* Monsanto Co - 2017 gross profit for agricultural productivity segment still expected to be in range of $850 to $950 million, though now at lower end of range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

