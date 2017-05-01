BRIEF-Monsanto terminates agreement for sale of precision planting equipment business

May 1 (Reuters) - Climate Corporation

* Monsanto terminates agreement for sale of precision planting equipment business

* Climate Corporation says John Deere also announced today their termination of Digital Ag Connectivity agreement with Climate Corporation

* Announces Monsanto's termination of their agreement with Deere & Co for acquisition of Precision Planting LLC equipment business

* Termination of Digital Ag Connectivity deal to have no impact on existing climate fieldview customers who currently use John Deere's wireless data server technology

* Intends to sell precision planting equipment business, has spoken with several third parties that have expressed interest in purchasing it