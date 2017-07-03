July 3 Monster Digital Inc
* Monster Digital and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals sign
merger agreement
* Monster Digital Inc - Ulcerative colitis phase 2 clinical
trials for INN-108 expected to begin in first half 2018
* Says Innovate shareholders will receive newly issued
shares of co in exchange for Innovate stock
* Monster Digital Inc - Combined company, led by Innovate's
management team, is expected to be named Innovate
Biopharmaceuticals, Inc
* Monster Digital Inc - Prior to closing of merger, Monster
will seek shareholder approval to conduct a reverse split of its
outstanding shares
* Monster Digital - Share exchange ratio is based on a
pre-transaction valuation of $60 million for Innovate's business
and $6 million for Monster's business
* Monster Digital Inc - combined company is expected to
trade on nasdaqcm under a new ticker symbol
* Monster Digital Inc - Merger has been unanimously approved
by board of directors of each company
* Monster Digital Inc - At closing of merger, combined
company's board of directors is expected to consist of seven
members from Innovate
* Monster Digital - current co shareholders will
collectively own about 9%, innovate stockholders will
collectively own about 91% of combined company
* Monster Digital Inc - Affiliates of Monster have entered
into agreements in support of proposed transaction
* Monster Digital - Combined co to advance late stage drug
for celiac disease, which innovate believes is significant unmet
medical need, into expected phase 3 clinical trials
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: