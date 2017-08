March 31 (Reuters) - Monster Digital Inc

* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $1.1 million

* Exploring strategic opportunities to increase its offerings of high margin consumer electronics

* Looking into further possibilities to create alliances which could assist in sales, marketing and market penetration