BRIEF-Montagne et Neige Developpement FY net profit rises to 2.2 million euros

July 19 (Reuters) - Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVER A 3-YEAR HORIZON, THE GROUP CONFIRMS ITS AMBITION TO REACH € 150 MILLION IN SALES

* OVER A 3-YEAR HORIZON, THE GROUP CONFIRMS RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT OF BETWEEN 8% AND 10% OF REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE: +39.3% OF WHICH +42.2% AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES