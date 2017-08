March 14 (Reuters) - Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA :

* MND continues its conquest of the Chinese market and signs an order for 200 low pressure snow guns

* Order value of 3 million euros ($3.19 million) Source text: bit.ly/2mGbSIi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)