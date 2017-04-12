BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Marco Morelli tells press conference:
* Not aware of any plan to de-list bank's shares
* Comment comes after reports in the Italian press that the Italian Treasury may consider buying out other investors in Monte dei Paschi after it becomes its majority owner Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.