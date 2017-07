July 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:

* confirms will not publish first-half results on July 28

* new date will be promptly communicated to market

* on Tuesday Reuters reported Italy's fourth largest bank would delay the release of H1 results as it awaits a state bailout, two sources close to the matter said.