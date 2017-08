May 30 (Reuters) - MONTEA CVA:

* LAUNCH OF A BUILD-TO-SUIT PROJECT OF CA. 18,000 M² IN CAMPHIN-EN-CAREMBAULT

* THE DEVELOPMENT WILL BE OPERATIONAL IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* TRANSACTION REPRESENTS A TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE OF € 11.2 MILLION

* SALE & LEASE BACK OF AN INDUSTRIAL BUILDING OF CA. 1,500 M² IN THE PARIS REGION – INVESTMENT VALUE: € 1.93 MILLION