BRIEF-Montea FY net rental income up at 40.5 mln euros

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Montea CVA:

* Fair value of real estate portfolio at Dec 31 532.1 million euros ($562.7 million) versus 480.7 million euros a year ago

* FY net rental result 40.5 million euros versus 34.3 million euros a year ago

* FY operating result before portfolio result 36.3 million euros versus 29.4 million euros a year ago

* FY net result (IFRS) 36.3 million euros versus 24.0 million euros a year ago

* EPRA NAV/share at Dec 31 27.80 euros versus 25.22 euros year ago

* Proposed dividend of 2.11 euros per share (basis of payout ratio of 87 percent) versus 2.03 euros in 2015 (+4 pct)

* Sees for 2017 property portfolio grow to 650 million euros

* Sees for 2017 EPRA vacancy rate remaining under 5 pct - term of leases amounts to more than 7 yrs on average

* Sees for 2017 operating margin of 89 pct on an annual basis

* Sees for 2017 EPRA result per share increase with 5 pct Source text: bit.ly/2m2XRag Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9456 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)