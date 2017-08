May 11 (Reuters) - MONTEBALITO SA:

* TO PROPOSE TO PAY SHARE PREMIUM OF 0.15 EURO PER SHARE

* SAYS SHARE PREMIUM WITH OPTION OF REINVESTMENT IN SHARES, VIA CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 2.1 MILLION EUROS

* SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH 1.0 EURO PER SHARE NOMINAL VALUE AND 1.1 EURO SHARE PREMIUM Source text for Eikon:

