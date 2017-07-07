PRECIOUS-Gold at 4-month low as U.S. jobs rise makes rate hike likely

* Gold touches weakest level since March 15 * Silver hits 15-month low, palladium weakest since June 2 * U.S. non-farm payrolls jump by 222,000 jobs (Updates prices, milestone; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, July 7 Gold fell to the lowest in nearly four months on Friday after stronger than expected United States jobs data increased the likelihood of another U.S. interest rate increase and the dollar r