May 29 (Reuters) - Monument Mining Ltd

* Monument reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* 3,359Oz of gold sold for gross revenue of $3.99 million in quarter

* 3,442Oz of gold produced in quarter

* Qtrly cash cost per ounce of $857/oz

* Qtrly basic loss per share $ 0.01