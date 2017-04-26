FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Mood media announces update to court proceedings involving its subsidiary Muzak LLC
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mood media announces update to court proceedings involving its subsidiary Muzak LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Mood Media Corp

* Mood media announces update to court proceedings involving its subsidiary muzak llc

* Mood media corp- appeals court issued decision regarding suit by soundexchange against muzak alleging underpayment by muzak of certain royalties

* Mood media - appeals court reversed ruling of lower court and held that certain transmissions by muzak may be ineligible for such lower royalty rate

* Mood media corp- company continues to assess potential impact of decision of appeals court on business and operations of company

* Mood media corp - soundexchange had claimed damages against muzak ; amount could exceed $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.