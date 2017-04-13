FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mood Media enters into arrangement agreement with affiliates of several of its key stakeholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Mood Media Corp:

* Mood Media announces acquisition of all outstanding common shares in connection with comprehensive transaction through arrangement agreement with key stakeholders

* As per deal, all of issued and outstanding common shares of Mood Media will be acquired for C$0.17 in cash per share

* US$350 million principal amount 9.25% senior unsecured notes due 2020 will be exchanged for consideration, per US$1,000 principal amount

* As part of transaction, company will be re-domiciled from Canada to Delaware

* Will refinance existing $250 million first lien credit facility with a new $315 million first lien credit facility

* The new $315 million first lien credit facility is to be provided by funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners

* After deal,board to be comprised of directors nominated by affiliate of funds affiliated with Apollo, certain funds advised/sub-advised by GSO

* It is also anticipated that, following completion of transaction, company securities will be delisted from TSX

* Proceeds of new $315 million credit facility also to be used to redeem $50 million principal amount 10% senior unsecured notes due 2023 of co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

