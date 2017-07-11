July 11 (Reuters) -

* Moody's affirms Pakistan's b3 rating, maintains stable outlook

* Moody's says decision to affirm pakistan's rating balances credit-supportive and -constraining factors‍​

* Moody's says Pakistan's medium-term growth outlook is strong, supported by china-pakistan economic corridor project to address critical infrastructure constraints

* Moody's says Pakistan's domestic politics and geopolitical risk continue to represent a significant constraint on the rating

* Moody's says Pakistan's government's debt burden is high, fiscal deficits remain relatively wide, driven by narrow revenue base that also restricts development spending Source :(bit.ly/2ufWuZP)