BRIEF-Moody's Analytics issues report on U.S. macro outlook

May 11 (Reuters) - Moody's Analytics:

* Moody's Analytics issues a report on U.S. macro outlook

* Says U.S. economy has returned to full employment; the last time labor was fully employed was a decade ago

* Says with full employment in the U.S., good things should soon happen for many of the heretofore financially disenfranchised

* Says labor shortages are sure to get worse as unemployment rate continues to decline: almost one-third small businesses say they have at least 1 open position

* Says with the U.S. economy at full employment, seeming destined to blow past it, current expansion likely entering its later stages