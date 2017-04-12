BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Moody's:
* Moody's assigns AAA to Oklahoma City's GOULT refunding; outlook is negative
* Moody's on Oklahoma City - AAA reflects ongoing financial performance and reserves that remain high
* Moody's on Oklahoma City - negative outlook reflects ongoing challenge to achieve structurally balanced budgets as sales tax collections continue to underperform Source text (bit.ly/2puelpI)
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'