5 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's Brazil Banking System outlook revised to stable as economy improves
March 30, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's Brazil Banking System outlook revised to stable as economy improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's: Brazil Banking System outlook revised to stable as economy improves

* Moody's on Brazil Banking System- "while we expect a more favorable operating environment in 2017, banks will remain risk averse"

* Moody's on Brazil Banking- after nearly 3 years of recession, economic conditions have become more benign, relieving pressure on both banks, borrowers

* Moody's says expects Brazil's economy to grow by 0.9 percent in 2017 and 1.5 percent next year; expects inflation to slow significantly Source text for Eikon:

