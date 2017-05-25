FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Abu Dhabi's AA2 rating to stable from negative; affirms ratings
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Abu Dhabi's AA2 rating to stable from negative; affirms ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Moody's changes outlook on Abu Dhabi's AA2 rating to stable from negative; affirms ratings

* Moody's- key driver of Abu Dhabi's outlook change are effective, broad policy response to lower oil price environment via acceleration in reform agenda

* Moody's on Abu Dhabi - weaker oil price, impact on government finances, economy prompted substantial acceleration in reforms containing fiscal pressures

* Moody's - Abu Dhabi's economy's growth prospects, supported by healthy banking system and easing of contingent liability risk are also key drivers of outlook

* Moody's on Abu Dhabi - Moody's expects Abu Dhabi's fiscal deficit to come down to 2.0% of GDP in 2017 and 0.3% of GDP in 2018

* Moody's - expects Abu Dhabi's fiscal reserves will remain well above 200% of GDP over next few yrs, under our oil price corridor assumption of between $40 -$60 per barrel through 2018 Source text for Eikon:

