BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Brazil's Ba2 issuer rating to stable from negative

March 15 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Changes outlook on brazil's ba2 issuer rating to stable from negative

* Moody's on brazil says risk of contingent liabilities from government-related entities, captured in negative outlook, has been significantly reduced

* Moody's on brazil says expectation that the downside risks reflected in the negative outlook are abating and macroeconomic conditions stabilizing

