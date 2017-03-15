FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Brazil's Ba2 issuer rating to stable from negative
March 15, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Brazil's Ba2 issuer rating to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Changes outlook on brazil's ba2 issuer rating to stable from negative

* Moody's on brazil says risk of contingent liabilities from government-related entities, captured in negative outlook, has been significantly reduced

* Moody's on brazil says expectation that the downside risks reflected in the negative outlook are abating and macroeconomic conditions stabilizing

* Moody's -decision to change brazil's outlook driven by expectation that downside risks reflected in negative outlook are abating, macroeconomic conditions stabilizing Source text for Eikon:

