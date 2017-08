Feb 24 (Reuters) - Moody's on Morocco

* Moody's changes outlook on Government of Morocco's Ba1 rating to positive from stable; ratings affirmed

* Moody's says Morocco's foreign and local currency ceilings remain unchanged

* Moody's on Morocco says decision to change rating outlook is improving external position in wake of lower nominal oil imports, resilient export sectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Moody's on Morocco]