5 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on government of Argentina's B3 rating to positive from stable
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on government of Argentina's B3 rating to positive from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - the key driver of Argentina's rating action is its improved policy stance which supports a return to economic growth in 2017

* Moody's says a weak institutional strength is a key ratings constraint for Argentina, and reflects years of inconsistent macroeconomic policymaking

* Moody's - key drivers of rating action are expectation that faster economic growth will allow Argentina to begin reducing high fiscal deficit in 2018

* changes outlook on government of Argentina's B3 rating to positive from stable; ratings affirmed Source text for Eikon:

