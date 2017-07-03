BRIEF-DDM buys two portfolios in Croatia
* SAID ON FRIDAY AGREED TO ACQUIRE A DISTRESSED ASSET PORTFOLIO CONTAINING SECURED CORPORATE RECEIVABLES IN CROATIA FROM AN INTERNATIONAL BANK FOR ABOUT 21 MILLION EURO
July 2 Moody's:
* Moody's changes outlook on Mongolia banking system to stable from negative
* Moody's on Mongolia banking system - outlook indicates expectation for how bank creditworthiness will evolve in the country over the next 12-18 months
* Moody's on Mongolia banking system- Moody's baseline scenario assumes a marginal decline of 0.2% in real gdp growth for Mongolia in 2017
* Moody's on Mongolia banking system- Moody's forecasts real gdp growth for Mongolia of 1.8% in 2018
* Moody's- outlook on Mongolia's banking system based economic program between imf,government of Mongolia to lead to less challenging operating environment Source text - (bit.ly/2tA3foQ)
* Declared a final dividend of 20 cents per share to all shareholders in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017