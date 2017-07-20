FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Nicaragua's B2 rating to positive from stable; rating affirmed
July 20, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Nicaragua's B2 rating to positive from stable; rating affirmed

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook on Nicaragua's B2 rating to positive from stable; rating affirmed

* Moody's says Nicaragua's long-term local currency country risk ceilings remain unchanged at BA3

* Moody's - Affirmation of Nicaragua's rating reflects credit strengths including strong economic growth, policy framework geared towards maintaining macro-economic stability

* Moody's on Nicaragua's - Despite significant decline in net financial flows from Venezuela, authorities maintained fiscal stability over past 2 years Source text: [bit.ly/2gOdT5V]

