March 20 (Reuters) -

* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed

* Moody's-Negative outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority reflects significant uncertainty about financial capability of contractor Westinghouse Electric Co LLC

* Moody's on S.C. Public Service Authority -construction progress on summer nuclear units 2 & 3 likely continued below expected monthly productivity growth rates