BRIEF-Moody's comments on White House budget proposal

March 16 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's comments on White House budget proposal

* Moody's says budget details confirm previous statements pointing to increased discretionary spending in defense, veterans affairs, homeland security

* Moody's says budget details confirm discretionary cuts in most other departments, primarily in foreign aid, health and human services, and education

* Moody's says future direction of credit profile of U.S. will rest mainly on evolution of fiscal strength, largely determined by trends in federal deficits, debt

* Moody's says spending cuts announced in White House budget proposal balance planned spending increases

* Moody's says spending cuts announced in the White House budget proposal leave minimal room to offset coming increases in entitlement spending