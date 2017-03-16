FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's comments on White House budget proposal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 7:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's comments on White House budget proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's comments on White House budget proposal

* Moody's says budget details confirm previous statements pointing to increased discretionary spending in defense, veterans affairs, homeland security

* Moody's says budget details confirm discretionary cuts in most other departments, primarily in foreign aid, health and human services, and education

* Moody's says future direction of credit profile of U.S. will rest mainly on evolution of fiscal strength, largely determined by trends in federal deficits, debt

* Moody's says spending cuts announced in White House budget proposal balance planned spending increases

* Moody's says spending cuts announced in the White House budget proposal leave minimal room to offset coming increases in entitlement spending

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.