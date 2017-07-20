BRIEF-Moody's confirms Illinois' Baa3 GO and related ratings, affecting $32 billion of debt; outlook negative

1 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Moody's
* Moody's confirms Illinois' Baa3 GO and related ratings, affecting $32 billion of debt; outlook negative
* Says confirmed Illinois' GO bond rating at Baa3, following passage of budget legislation that alleviates immediate liquidity pressures
* Says while budget passage alleviates immediate threats to the state's credit, long-term challenges remain
* Says Illinois' outsized net pension burden will keep growing in coming years, despite certain reforms included in budget legislation
* Says Illinois' negative outlook is based on the implementation risks in enacted budget, expectations of continued pension liability growth Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2uNeifg]