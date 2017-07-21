FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 7 minutes
BRIEF-Moody's Corporation reports Q2 results
July 21, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in 7 minutes

BRIEF-Moody's Corporation reports Q2 results

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp

* Moody's Corporation reports results for second quarter 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.50 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.69 to $5.84

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.51

* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to $1.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moody's Corp says continue to expect previously announced acquisition of bureau van Dijk to close in Q3 of 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moody's Corp- ‍for MIS, Moody's now expects revenue to increase in high-single-digit-percent range for 2017​

* Moody's Corp- ‍for MA, Moody's now expects revenue to increase in high-single-digit-percent range for 2017​

* Moody's Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures approximately $100 million

* Moody's Corp sees FY 2017 revenue increase in high-single-digit percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

