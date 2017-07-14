FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Alaska to AA3, outlook remains negative
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 1:26 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Alaska to AA3, outlook remains negative

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody's downgrades Alaska to AA3; outlook remains negative

* Moody's on Alaska - downgrade reflects ongoing structural budget imbalance, small economy with concentration in energy production, large fixed costs, heavy pension burden

* Moody's on Alaska- negative outlook includes large structural imbalance that state has still not rectified and ongoing spending of state's reserves

* Moody's on Alaska - downgraded the state's lease revenue bonds, to A1 from AA3, and its moral obligation bonds, to A2 from A1

* Moody's on Alaska - affirmed the Alaska municipal bond bank's general obligation rating at A1 Source text: bit.ly/2tOB2d2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.