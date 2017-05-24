FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades China's rating to A1 from AA3 and changes outlook to stable from negative
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 12:35 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades China's rating to A1 from AA3 and changes outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) -

* Moody's downgrades China's rating to A1 from AA3 and changes outlook to stable from negative

* Moody's on China - rating reflects expectation that China's financial strength will erode somewhat over the coming years

* Moody's on China- stable outlook reflects assessment that, at the A1 rating level, risks are balanced

* Moody's on China - GDP will remain very large; growth will remain high compared to other sovereigns, potential growth is likely to fall in coming years

* Moody's on China - Moody's expects that economy-wide leverage will increase further over the coming years.

* Moody's on China - expect indirect and contingent liabilities to increase

* Moody's on China - expect China's growth potential to decline to close to 5% over the next five years

* Moody's on China - expect the government's direct debt burden to rise gradually towards 40% of GDP by 2018 and closer to 45% by the end of the decade

* Moody's on China - stable outlook denotes broadly balanced upside and downside risks.

* Moody's - China's local currency and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings are downgraded to A1 from AA3.

* Moody's - China's local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain at AA3. Source text: bit.ly/2qhENmq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.