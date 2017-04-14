FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades El Salvador's rating to Caa1 from B3
#Market News
April 14, 2017 / 12:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades El Salvador's rating to Caa1 from B3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Moody's downgrades El Salvador's issuer rating to Caa1 from B3 and changes outlook to stable from negative

* Recent missed payments on pension-related bonds signals risk of political impasse leading to missed payments on government debt obligations

* Stable outlook reflects our view that caa1 rating captures the balance of risks to El Salvador's sovereign credit profile

* Long-term foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings were lowered to B2 from B1 Source text : bit.ly/2od9J6i

