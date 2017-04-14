BRIEF-Moody's downgrades El Salvador's rating to Caa1 from B3

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Moody's downgrades El Salvador's issuer rating to Caa1 from B3 and changes outlook to stable from negative

* Recent missed payments on pension-related bonds signals risk of political impasse leading to missed payments on government debt obligations

* Stable outlook reflects our view that caa1 rating captures the balance of risks to El Salvador's sovereign credit profile

* Long-term foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings were lowered to B2 from B1