FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 30, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade‍​

* Moody's says downgraded Reliance Communications' corporate family rating and senior secured bond rating to Caa1 from B2

* Moody's says Reliance Communications' downgrade reflects its "weak operating performance, high leverage and fragile liquidity position"

* Moody's says given weak operating outlook,high competitive intensity of indian mobile sector,no scope for Rcom to delever, absent successful execution of corporate restructuring

* Moody's says further downward pressure on Rcom's ratings is possible if it fails to address its liquidity position within the next 3 months

* Moody's says further downward pressure on Rcom's ratings is also possible if it fails to provide a clear refinancing plan for pending maturities over next 12-15 mths Source bit.ly/2rgaMph Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.