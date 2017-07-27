FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Moody's: EMEA companies at highest default risk fell in H1 2017 from record high at end-2016
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 12:57 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Moody's: EMEA companies at highest default risk fell in H1 2017 from record high at end-2016

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Says emea companies at highest default risk fell in h1 2017 from record high at end-2016

* Moody's says number of emea spec-grade cos at highest risk of default steadily dropped in h1 2017 to 52 at end-june 2017 from 60 at end-2016

* Moody's says number of emea companies at the highest default risk has been falling mainly on the back of rating withdrawals and defaults

* Moody's says barring any increase in geopolitical or macroeconomic risks, continue to expect upgrades of emea cos to balance downgrades for rest of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.