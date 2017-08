Feb 23 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: global economy to maintain momentum; but Mexico's growth forecast cut

* Moody's-Impact of potential changes to us policies is being seen in Mexico with high likelihood of us trade restrictions targeted specifically at Mexico

* Moody's- has lowered Mexico's growth projections and now expects growth to be at 1.4% in 2017 and 2% in 2018 Source text for Eikon: